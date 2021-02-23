Saved by a Pop-up: Special Occasion Boutique Dugo to Reopen at Nolan Mains

× Expand Dugo

And so it goes: As one door closes, another opens (at least for Nancy Shank, owner of special occasion boutique Dugo). Just two months after announcing the closing of her Galleria store, a new opportunity popped up down the road, giving the local veteran retailer a new lease on life.

While this week marks Shank's last in business at the luxury Edina shopping center, where Dugo was a tenant for 16 years, she plans to reopen in a pop-up space in Edina's new, tony development Nolan Mains (3919 Market St.).

Good news: The cozy, 825-square-foot pop-up is just a stepping stone to another permanent Dugo location, slated to open in the same development (a space spanning approximately 1,030-square-foot, about half the size of the Galleria store) by mid-April.

Last December Shank reported that after eight months of cancelled weddings, galas and special events, the state of evening wear was just far too uncertain. So why the change of heart? Are people finally hopeful, ready and excited to get dressed up again?

“I think so," says Shank. "I’ve heard so many customers say they are tired of their sweats and that they want–and can't wait—to dress up." Additionally, Shank's hearing from customers—many mothers of the groom/bride—who are moving forward with their smaller, limited-capacity weddings scheduled for next Fall and Winter. "There's finally movement and excitement for needing pieces for special events, and I didn’t want to lose the opportunity to assist with that."

As for the new store's assortment, expect a tighter, more focused selection of what Nancy knows best: dresses and evening separates and the accessories that accompany—like handbags and jewelry—plus, a special, rotating schedule of pop-ups of more casual wear and contemporary brands.

Shank hopes that Dugo 2.0 will also attract a younger customer. "It would be an added dimension for the brand," she says. Dugo joins three other locals (lingerie and loungewear boutique Flirt, Stranger & Co., and SIX for Good) in the new, mixed-use development. Last week, interior designer Bria Hammel also announced plans to open a brick-and-mortar pop-up for her popular, traditional-preppy home interiors line Brooke & Lou.

“I want to keep doing what I love to do. It’s my mission," says Shank, who opened her store at Galleria in 2005 to help provide solutions for the mature woman in-need of a pretty dress. "A month ago I was crying because I’ve spent more than 30 years of my adult life in this business—and then this opportunity came to me and I'm so happy to be embracing it."

Before traveling down France Ave. (the pop-up will officially open March 5), Shank is making room for new lines and pieces by hosting a sale at her Galleria store. Stop by this week to shop discounted dresses and separates, plus a smattering of sportswear, marked down to $50 or less. dressupgoout.com, @dressupgoout