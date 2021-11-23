Sovereign Collective Curates an International Shopping Experience

× Expand Photo courtesy of Molly Hanten Molly Hanten and Kelly Rutherford Molly Hanten and Kelly Rutherford

St. Paul–based Molly Hanten has an undeniable knack for fashion and globe-trotting. Now she’s married the two—and is making a living out of it. The idea for her newest venture was born in the spring of 2020 when the fitness industry was turned upside down (Hanten was the co-owner of the local boutique fitness concept Alchemy 365). Initially, her passion project was nothing more than a little Shopify site that she designed to introduce Americans to unique brands that she’s discovered on her adventures in her favorite city—Paris. Soon after, it went from loyal friends and family to people from all over the country shopping her curated selection. “I was like, ‘OK, wow, this is working,’” says Hanten.

Phase two of the travel-based retail concept, Sovereign Collective, delivers an international shopping experience, allowing you to shop city by city straight from your home. It isn’t the big brand names Hanten and her business partner, celebrity Kelly Rutherford (to whom Hanten was introduced by a mutual friend), are interested in connecting consumers with. Instead, Hanten and Rutherford have a shared passion for discovering, showcasing, and sharing the stories of the lesser-known indie makers, brands, and designers who dream of making it in the U.S.

“We’re about helping out the little guys,” says Hanten. “We hope they are brands you’ve never heard of before—those that are making unbelievably beautiful products.” Think: a Parisian-made shoe or Italian glass-blown vase.

The e-commerce shop is filled with goods spotted by Rutherford and Hanten on their travels—apparel, accessories, apothecary, gifts, and more—from cities like Barcelona, Copenhagen, Paris, and London. And thanks to the Zoom meeting boom, the duo has been able to keep appointments with prospects in cities impacted by travel bans. But make no mistake: Hanten plans to jump on every post-pandemic jet-setting opportunity possible. Watch for new brands hitting the shop weekly. shopsovereigncollective.com, @shopsovereigncollective