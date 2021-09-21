Now Open: Lip Lab by Bite

Now open at Mall of America is Lip Lab, an experiential retail concept that allows customers to have a completely customizable experience creating their own bespoke lipstick shade.

The concept was created by Bite Beauty, the cosmetics brand best known for its clean, cruelty-free products. Its Mall of America location marks the first Midwest storefront and fifth overall, with other locations in Toronto, Las Vegas, Irvine, Brooklyn, and Soho.

So, what exactly goes into creating a bespoke lipstick? The experience begins with meeting your on-site Lip Lab "color expert" and answering some questions to guide the process. Once the consultation is over, the color expert begins mixing together colors for customers to try and provide feedback.

One thing that surprised me was how quickly we landed on my shades. I ended up going with two hues—one natural for every day and a bolder, brighter shade for a special event I had that night. For instance, the first iteration was a little too Barbie pink for my liking, so I requested we neutralize by adding in a more nude pigment. I tend to prefer gloss vs. sticks, so my color expert suggested I opt for the "luminous" finish which gives off the same shiny effect I like about my favorite glosses in my cosmetics bag.

Sure, it may be a bit of an investment—with one lipstick at $60 and each additional at $40—but the entire process is completely personalized down to color, flavor (choose between vanilla, mint, lime, or mango), finish and engraving (that's right, you even get to name your creation). But if you're anything like me, you've spent a ton of time, money and effort wandering the Sephora aisles trying colors that are nice but not quite right. Overall, I'd say it's worth the price tag.

Dressed-up in the brand’s signature red and pink, this place is primed for social media—ring lights line the counter and it even has a designated selfie wall stamped with giant, technicolor lip-shaped motifs. Consider it the ultimate spot for showing off that new pout.

Lip Lab is open on the first level of the mall's west wing. Try for a walk-in or make an appointment ahead of time. bitebeauty.com, @bitebeauty