Sneak Peek: Larissa Loden

After years designing and selling her namesake jewelry inside Northeast's Northrup King Building, local design mogul Larissa Loden is makin' moves into her own spot in St. Paul.

Nearly quadruple the size of her previous space Loden's new, multi-purpose space in St. Paul's Merriam Park spans 12,000 square-feet, and serves as a mixed-use retail strorefront, design studio and office space for her team of "badass babes."

Loden partnered with interior designer Betsy Vohs of Studio BV to transform the space. Expect a contemporary and minimalistic vibe—clean lines and modular displays and shelving, pale pink accents that punctuate the building's original terrazzo tile floors, and modern fixtures. Plus, custom interior and exterior mural work by local artist Ashley Mary. “It feels more polished,” says Loden of the new space. “We're on that trajectory—as I grow up, so does the brand.”

The shops displays and alcoves are stocked with Loden's signature designs, including her new collaboration with interior designer, realtor, television host, and Foxwell Shoppe owner Heather Fox—a limited-edition drop of mid-century modern-meets-Palm Springs-inspired pieces.

In true Loden fashion, she's made it her mission to amplify and spotlight other women-and-nonbinary-owned businesses. In addition to her namesake jewelry, Loden's brought in some of her favorite brands she's discovered at markets around country and through her travels.

Categories run the gamut—apothecary, skincare, greeting cards, accessories, and more—and the store feels like a true gifting mecca. Featured brands include Soap Distillery, Maude, Mount Lai, The Burlap Bag, and Not Pot. "It was important that the space encapsulated that bespoke, one-stop shop idea," say Loden.

Mark your calendar for a soft opening this Saturday. 2032 Marshall Ave., St. Paul, larissaloden.com, @larissaloden