Now Open: King Brothers Clothiers New Storefront

Twin brothers Danny and Kenny King, the dapper duo behind local bespoke suit business King Brothers Clothiers, have long kept their eyes peeled in search of the perfect spot to move their appointment-based Northeast studio. This month marks the end of their search as they travel down Quincy St. into a new street-level storefront.

"We've looked at and called on many different spaces over the years, and all of them would have required a significant compromise in some capacity," the brothers say. It took a quaint little spot at the corner of Quincy Street and 15th Ave. NE (dubbed "Quincy Corner," in a building they've have coveted for some time) to make their move. "We've been on Quincy for six years and have been part of and witnessed the boom." The Nordeast street is home to a variety of local business, including Indeed Brewing, Architectural Antiques, Able Seedhouse and Brewery, MN Nice Cream, and Centro.

The space, located in a historic, tin building, boasts a masculine-industrial vibe with exposed beams, polished wood floors, dark cabinetry, and metal finishes. Consider it a one-stop shop for creating custom pieces: Suits, shirts, suit separates, jeans, tuxedos, and more. Additionally, the new space has an expanded retail component, offering Nordeast dwellers a selection of grab-and-go goods and accessories for completing a look: Cuff links, ties, socks, and even a curated assortment of men's skincare. And if you're lucky, the bros may just let try on Iclandic Actor Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson's (AKA Game of Thrones' Thor Bjornsson and World's Strongest Man) jacket fit, you know, for size.

Opening a new-and-improved space for bespoke business attire and formalwear in the middle of a global pandemic may seem like a precarious move, but the Kings remain confident. "Even if we're shifting to a more casual wardrobe, the need for perfectly-fitting, intentionally-designed clothing will always help distinguish oneself. We've always been of mind that how one dresses helps set them apart," Danny and Kenny say.

In addition to business casual, a bulk of King Brothers Clothiers' business is rooted in weddings. And, just like many other special events vendors, Danny and Kenny are anticipating an impending wedding boom. "What we're hearing from our clients is that they're anxious to get back to their work clothes and in-person meetings, business travelers are anxious to get back on the road, and people are anxious to get married," they say. "Zoom hasn't killed our industry, just like the recession of 2008 didn't kill it. We anticipate—and are already beginning to see—and uptick in interest and a pent-up demand."

King Brothers Clothiers 2.0 is now open for walk-ins, as well as private, scheduled fittings. 712 15th Ave. NE., Mpls., next to Centro. kingbrosclothiers.com