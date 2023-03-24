Sneak Peek: Galleria x Bachman's 2023 Floral Experience

With this weekend's balmy temps come just the dose of spring we're all craving—Edina shopping center Galleria and locally owned Bachman's annual floral experience. This year's theme, "world of wonder," kicks off on Sunday, and will showcase gorgeous fantastical and whimsical floral displays and vignettes throughout its public areas.

This year, the center is transforming its spaces into a springtime fairy wonderland of oversized motifs—butterfly wings, disco balls, mushrooms, crystals, and more—made of bold, bright blooms from its floral partner, Bachman's.

Galleria stores and restaurants are also getting in on the garden fun with themed window displays, menus, and promotions.

Crave is serving up a special lavender champagne cocktails garnished with edible flowers, COV and Pittsburgh Blue are featuring exclusive floral experience specials, and Good Earth's whipped up an edible flower salad and floral cupcakes. Plus, retailers Pumpz, Fawbush’s, Parachute and Sweet Ivy have designed floral window displays. Shoppers can hop over to the neighboring Westin Edina Galleria Hotel for its Afternoon Tea Flower Show Edition.

The World of Wonder Floral Experience is free and open to the public, March 26–April 9. galleria.com