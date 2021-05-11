Sistah Co-Op Opens in Downtown Minneapolis

× Expand Photo by Dan Collison via mpls downtown council Sistah Co-Op Sabrina Jones (left) and Angela Lamb-Onayiga celebrate the opening of their new shop, Sistah Co-Op

Good news for downtown retail: Sistah Co-Op, a collaborative shop that celebrates local BIPOC brands and business owners, just opened in the IDS Center. Founded by Sabrina Jones (owner of holistic skincare brand SJC Body Love) and Angela Lamb-Onayiga (of TiAngy Designs, a clothing and accessories brand selling goods handmade in Nigeria), entrepreneurs and friends who are passionate about local retail and lifting up the community, it was the next step in creating a place to showcase their brands and help other small businesses.

“We were doing pop-ups together, but they’re taxing,” Lamb-Onayiga says. “This is something we really love, and so we learned through the pop-ups that it’s more advantageous to have your own space.”

In addition to products from Jones’s and Lamb-Onayiga’s own lines, the shop will sell goods from other brands (many of which will be BIPOC-owned and/or have a community giveback element), which will likely swap out on a pop-up basis. Currently, Ideation4, a group that supports educators (primarily educators of color) through grant-writing, consulting services, and apparel sales, and MyIslandRoots, a brand that sells Haitian-made clothing and accessories, are featured in the space.

Jones and Lamb-Onayiga originally wanted to open Sistah, which is permanently taking over the Chameleon Shoppes space on the skyway level of IDS, in early 2020—but it’s an understatement to say the timing wasn’t right for a downtown store opening. And it’s still a risk, but one they are willing to take.

“Even though Target announced a lot of employees will still be working from home, there are still lots of offices here, residents who live here, and folks visiting downtown,” Jones says. “For those who come in and work here, they’re happy to see we’re here and want to see downtown get back to what it was.”

They may be onto something. According to the Minneapolis Downtown Council, downtown offices were at a 23.3 percent building occupancy at the start of May 2021, but the council anticipates several companies will have most of their employees back in-office (at least part-time) by fall. But downtown could see more traffic before then: The Nicollet Farmers’ Market and Makers’ Market will return to Nicollet Mall on Thursdays this season, and Peavey Plaza will host fitness classes, music, games, and more all summer. Many downtown restaurants have recently reopened (or will soon), anticipating crowds from sporting events and concerts. And IDS will finish its $5 million renovation of Crystal Court, complete with a reflecting pool, new trees, and new seating options, in July 2021. Could this be the start of downtown Minneapolis’s rejuvenation?

Sistah Co-Op will be open Tuesday–Friday 10 a.m.­–4 p.m., and Mondays and Saturdays by appointment. Follow their Facebook group for updates and news. IDS Center, skyway level, Mpls.