Sink into Summer

Seek out florals, geometrics, and saturated hues in throw pillows to add a plush pop and fresh look to your porch, patio, or deck.

Indoor/Outdoor pillows from top: Creative Co-op “Green and Black” ($60), from GoodThings, shopgoodthings.com; “Dupione Paradise” ($48), by Yardbird, yardbird.com; “Jo Floral” in rose ($115), by Brooke and Lou, 952-456-6716; Norwalk Furniture “Lakeside” ($179), from Aesthetic Home, 651-330-1425; BigBloom Textiles “Orange Dot” ($170), from Combine612-353-5163

