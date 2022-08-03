Sink into Summer

Photo by Caitlin Abrams
Stack of pillows
Flora frenzy A fresh pick for the green-thumbed (top). One-of- a-kind Bring art outdoors with a watercolor-inspired motif (Second from bottom). Go graphic Inject a contemporary vibe into your outdoor oasis (Bottom).
Indoor/Outdoor pillows from top: Creative Co-op “Green and Black” ($60), from GoodThings, shopgoodthings.com; “Dupione Paradise” ($48), by Yardbird, yardbird.com; “Jo Floral” in rose ($115), by Brooke and Lou, 952-456-6716; Norwalk Furniture “Lakeside” ($179), from Aesthetic Home, 651-330-1425; BigBloom Textiles “Orange Dot” ($170), from Combine, 612-353-5163