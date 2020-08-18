Shops Speaking Up

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams ergo storefront

After The French Hen Cafe put a Black Lives Matter sign in its window a few years ago, the Selby Avenue stretch of retailers, situated on the edge of what was once the Rondo neighborhood—the center of the St. Paul black community in the 20th century—and Summit Avenue, has seen a more diverse population enter its storefronts. But is that enough? David Miller, co-owner of Ergo, a plant service company and lifestyle gift shop, says no.

“It hurts to see violence and vandalism, especially so close to home. But we’re glad that the wheels are moving to enact change against systematic oppression of our black community,” says Miller. He and his partner, Nicole Pedersen, are among many shop owners tackling the ongoing mission of evoking change in their neighborhoods—and that means more than just standing in solidarity. “Small businesses have had a rude wake-up call to the long-standing problems in our society. It’s time to take a hard look at ourselves and find ways we’ve been contributing to them.”

Immediately following George Floyd’s murder, Ergo donated 100 percent of proceeds to Communities United Against Police Brutality (CUAPB) and continues to play its part on its channels, where Miller and Pedersen are speaking up about the importance of supporting black-owned brands and black creatives and event-industry vendors. But their efforts won’t stop there. Miller and Pedersen see their continued commitment to the anti-racist movement as a marathon, not a sprint. “We need to regularly address issues of oppression in the community,” says Miller. “Sticking to the goal of true allyship will need to last well beyond July 2020 in order for a real shift to happen.”

For Ergo, that means pursuing education on the history and perspective of BIPOC voices and sitting through the discomfort of calling out its own deficiencies. Inside the local maker-focused shop, a few BIPOC artists are represented, but Miller and Pedersen are taking this time to realign themselves with the Black Lives Matter movement and support and highlight more black-owned brands than ever before. “We can always be doing more,” says Miller.