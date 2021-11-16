Your Guide to Twin Cities Holiday Markets and Shopping Events

× Expand photo by Caitlin Abrams The Departments at Dayton's seasonal makers market

Forgo big-box bonanzas and cyber sales—every holiday season, there seems to be a maker market (or two, or three) to hit every weekend. With each one offering fresh handcrafted gifts (perhaps even something for yourself), and cocktails and craft beers to boot, there are many ways to keep your dollars local and support small businesses. Consider this your pocket guide to where the local craft purveyors are popping up this holiday season.

We'll continue to update this list throughout the season. Keep checking back, or send us your event to include in our roundup at edit@mspmag.com.

The Departments at Dayton's

Retail has returned to the grande dame. Now open in the reimagined bygone department store building is a seasonal makers market of over 35 local brands and businesses, including a special spotlight on Native- and Indigenous-owned brands. Vendors at the inaugural maker’s market will include Larissa Loden, Onyx Cool and Opal Cool, Pig’s Eye Pottery, Karen Morris Millinery, and more. Open daily beginning November 18, 700 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., thedepartmentsatdaytons.com

European Christmas Market at Union Depot

The magical Christmas Village is coming back to St. Paul this winter. Based on the festive open-air Christkindl Markets of Germany, Austria, and other European countries during the Advent season, it opens on Black Friday and runs through Sunday, Dec. 19. Go for mulled wine, Euro-inspired delicacies, and handmade crafts. 240 Kellogg Blvd. E., St. Paul, stpaulchristmasmarket.org

Merry Makers Studio Holiday Pop-Up

True North Collaborative is launching a new spin on its Merry Makers Studio, taking place at Uptown's Seven Points venue. The experience will boast 'gram-worthy installations, plus a market made up of local makers and brands whose missions give back to the community, including Fair Anita, GiftyWrap, Isadore Nut Co., and more. November 27–December 19, 3001 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls., truenorthcollaborative.com

Excelsior Christkindlsmarkt

The three-day German-themed outdoor Christmas festival held annually in charming Excelsior, is back. Consider it the ultimate celebration of spirit for the entire fam, including an open-air market, beer garden, sugar plum fairy-themed center, and activities for the kiddos (face painting, story telling, and more), plus live music, and a North Pole Trolley. November 26–28 and December 3–5, 810 Excelsior Blvd., Excelsior, excelsiorchristmas.com

Bauhaus Made by Hands Market

Bring some locally made crafts into the lives of loved ones this year at Bauhaus Brew Labs’s Made by Hands Market. The eighth-annual two-day craft spectacular will feature products from local vendors. Did we mention you can shop for gifts AND sip on a Wonderstuff Pilsner while you’re at it? A hops lover’s dream. Nov. 26–27, 1315 NE Tyler St., Mpls., bauhausbrewlabs.com

Juxtaposition Arts

Support young local artists through JXTA's holiday sale, which starts (online) Thursday, November 25. Check out hoodies, tees, posters, longboards, ceramics, and more designed and made by JXTA's apprentices. shop.juxtapositionarts.org

Hook Holiday Market at the Hook and Ladder Theater

Dance around while you shop around at this year’s Hook Holiday Market. Shoppers can enjoy live music and happy hour specials while perusing work from local vendors. Local fundraising efforts and community activism booths will also be present for the event. November 27, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Mpls., thehookmpls.com

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams European Christmas Market

The Northern Express

A new immersive holiday experience designed for the entire fam is hitting both Excelsior and Moorhead this season. Enter: The Northern Express, where people can gather to explore a Christmas tree forest, embark on a festive scavenger hunt, enjoy holiday stories, treats, sips and DIY crafts, shop over 100 makers and brands at the market, and even plunge into a true, Nordic spa experience. Fridays–Sundays, December 3–19 in Excelsior and December 10–12 in Moorhead, thenorthernexpress.org, @thenorthernexpress

6th Annual Nordic Julemarket

The Nordic Julemarket at Utepils Brewing Co. has all the Scandinavian-inspired shopping, traditional folk music, and dancing to get everyone in the holiday spirit. This market is free for all and perfect for the entire family. December 3–5, 225 Thomas Ave. N, Mpls., nordicjulemarket.com

Northeast Winter Sip & Shop at The Sinclair on Grand

Warm up Sinclair on Grand’s new digs at its debut market event. You can wander around the picturesque event space sipping on drinks from the bar, snacking on treats from food trucks and enjoying the live band, all while knocking out your holiday shopping list. 1903 NE Grand St., Mpls., thesinclairongrand.com

Julmarknad Handcraft Market & Festival

This Scandinavian marketplace is back for another holiday season. Shop more than 60 regional artists at booths inside ASI or in the courtyard. Find handcrafted holiday gifts like ceramics, textiles, jewelry, wood, glass, and more. December 4–5, 2600 Park Ave., Mpls., asimn.org

Minneapolis Holiday Boutique

The three-day shopping event will deck the Minneapolis Convention Center halls with holiday decor, apparel, toys, sips, treats and more. December 10–12, Minneapolis Convention Center, minneapolisholidaboutique.com

December Gift Market at the Minnesota Arboretum

When you’re done wandering among the trees pondering the seasons at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, pop inside for the annual December Gift Market. Find jams, jewelry, paintings, garments and more from local artisans. General admission or Winter Lights tickets are required to enter the Arb. December 10–11, 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska, arb.umn.edu

Tare Market Pop-Up at Broadway Building

If curbing you and your friends’ carbon footprints is a New Years resolution, visit Minnesota’s first zero-waste shop at its pop-up in the Broadway Building to stock up on plastic-free holiday gifts. Thursdays–Saturdays now through December 18. 945 NE Broadway St., Mpls., thetaremarket.com

December Minneapolis Vintage Market

Running behind on your holiday shopping? The Minneapolis Vintage Market’s December vintage extravaganza will offer a wide array of vintage purveyors and some chic trinkets and wardrobe pieces perfect for gifting this holiday season. Reserve your shopping pass to shop local vintage. Dec. 19, 300 SE 2nd St., Mpls., mplsvintagemarket.com

Keg and Case Holiday Market

The first three weekends of December, Keg and Case will turn its food hall into a holiday market with local purveyors, carolers, and Sundays with Santa. Get your shopping done, snap a pic with St. Nick, and grab some focaccia from Joey Meatballs—it’s the holiday season and you deserve it. Black Friday–Christmas Eve, 928 W. 7th St., St. Paul, kegandcase.com

Raging Art On at Gamut Gallery

Unlike most markets, Gamut’s annual holiday event prides itself on being “uncurated”. 50 local artists will jam pack the gallery from ceiling to floor with prints, photos, hardware, garments, jewelry, and more. Admission is $20 and free for gallery members. Wednesday-Saturday evenings the first three weekends of December. 710 S. 10th St., Mpls., gamutgallerympls.com

Neighborhood Roots Winter Market

Visit the Fulton neighborhood for Neighborhood Roots’ winter market. Featuring vendors from Kingfield, Fulton, and Nokomis’s Farmers Markets, the outdoor market runs on select days of November through April. 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Mpls., neighborhoodrootsmn.org

Landmark Center Old-Fashioned Holiday Bazaar

Nothing says the holidays like downtown St. Paul’s regal Landmark Center. Get in the spirit by shopping for holiday goodies at the storied Landmark’s 43rd annual holiday bazaar. From December 2 through 4, shop handmade jewelry, painting, decor, and more. 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul., landmarkcenter.org

Claddagh Coffee Holiday Pop-Up Shop

Come for the scones, stay for the holiday pop-up. On Saturday Dec. 11, from 8 a.m.–2 p.m., shop local purveyors and snap a pic with Santa, all while drinking some joe at Claddagh’s West Seventh shop. 459 W. 7th St., St. Paul., claddaghcoffeecafe.com

Textile Center Holiday Gallery Shop

Where else can you get a hand-sewn dish rag with a cow on it who says “I herd that” other than University Ave’s Textile Center’s Holiday Shop? Now through Christmas Eve, visit the center for all things felted, quilted, stitched, and sewn. 3000 University Ave. SE., Mpls., textilecentermn.org

Plaid Market

Nothing says Midwestern more than a Plaid Holiday Market. Visit the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes during the last weekend of November and first weekend of December for local vendors, beer from Omni Brewing, live music, food trucks, and holiday cheer. 12459 Elm Creek Blvd. N., Maple Grove, shoppesatarborlakes.com

Holiday Pop-Up at Moth Oddities

On Saturday Nov. 27, visit Northeast Minneapolis for a pop-up in collaboration with WAAM Industries, Duke Albert, and Steady Pour. 2201 NE 2nd St., Mpls., mothoddities.com

Insight Brewing Co.’s Maker’s Market

Celebrate the brewery’s seventh trip around the sun with local makers like Leather Works Minnesota, Succ It Up Buttercup, and a 10-minute portrait session with Daughters and Suns. Oh, and did we mention some limited releases are dropping? Drink some new brews while listening to local live music. 2821 Hennepin Ave. E., Mpls., insightbrewing.com

Plate and Parcel Holiday Market

Pick up local food vendors’ best holiday gourmet treats, Christmas trees, and home goods at Plate and Parcel’s Holiday Market at Wagner's Garden Center. 6024 Penn Ave. S., Mpls., mplscraftmarket.com