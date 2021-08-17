Mpls Vintage Market: For the August iteration of the vintage pop-up style market, vintage purveyors are setting up shop at Dogwood Coffee Co. in Nordeast. Swing by on Sunday to peruse secondhand scores from over 40 vintage vendors while DJ Buster Baxter spins tunes. Sunday, 11 A.M-5 P.M., 1209 Tyler St. NE., Mpls., mplsvintagemarket.com

Aert Popup: New-to-the-scene fashion designer Ilhan Dahir is posting up on Brick x Mortar's rooftop to showcase her signature nature and art-inspired prints under her apparel line, Aert. Space is limited, email abigailwharram@gmail.com to secure your spot. Thursday, 6-9 P.M., 314 N. 1st Ave., Mpls. aert.com

"Les Sip" at Les Sól: The indie and sustainable women's fashion boutique is back with its weekly happy hour. Stop by the Linden Hills shop and take 10 percent off your entire purchase and sample free bevies compliments of Twin Spirits Distillery. Thursday, 4-7:30 P.M., 4353 Upton Ave. S., Mpls., shoplessol.com

Modist Maker's Market: Nolo brewery Modist is opening its taproom to 13 women, femme, queer & BIPOC local makers for a pop-up shopping event. Friday, 4-8 P.M., 505 N. 3rd St., Mpls.

Black & Indigenous & Brown Makers Market: St. Paul's Indigenous Roots Cultural Arts Center is introducing a new kind of market focusing on a rotating selection of Black, Indigenous and Brown local makers and artisans. Sunday, 6-9 P.M. 788 7th St. E., St. Paul, @twincities—makersmarkets on Instagram

Small Business Summer Bash: Put on by the same people behind the MN Christmas market, Minnesota’s largest holiday pop-up, the Small Business Summer Bash—a block party-style festival—was born to create a win for some of the people hit hardest by COVID: Teachers and small businesses. Come for the shopping, stay for a concert by Dan Rodriguez and the Oxleys. Road trip, anyone? Sunday, 5-8 P.M., 33262 Palm St. NW, Cambridge