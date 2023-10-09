Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Is Now at Target

× Expand Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty is the latest makeup line to land in Target. Owned by the iconic singer-songwriter and businesswoman Rihanna, AKA Robyn Fenty, the best-selling beauty line is praised for its performance on all skin shades and types.

A curated assortment of Fenty products will be available to purchase through Target’s Ulta Beauty section, which has brought high-end makeup, skincare, and haircare products to Target shelves for the last few years.

Headed to the Target shelves are full size Fenty best-sellers like the Hella Thicc Volumizing Mascara, and new mini-size sets called Fenty Snackz. With Fenty Snackz customers can test out new looks and products without breaking the bank. The mini lip glosses and highlighter sets also make great holiday gifts.

“The goal has always been to bring Fenty Beauty to as many people as possible,” said Rihanna in a statement. “I’m excited to introduce the Fenty Snackz and give Ulta Beauty at Target guests a new way to experience our brand.”

Shop Fenty Beauty in stores at Target and online at target.com