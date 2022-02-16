Shear Coziness

×

Shearling products

Shearling has long defined winter outerwear. But of late, you can tote the trend along for daily endeavors or swap out your throw pillows for something better suited for Netflix-and-fireplace season. Shearling-lined boot ($375), by See by Chloé, from Pumpz, Galleria, 952-926-2252; sherpa bucket hat ($40), by Look By M, from Statement Boutique, 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., 651-808-7663; sherpa cross-band slippers ($32), by Dluxe by Dearfoams, from Target; shearling top-handle bag ($375), by Staud, from D.NOLO, 219 N. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-584-3244; faux sheepskin pillow ($45), from CB2