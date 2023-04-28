Sean Sherman and Mecca Bos Wear Indigenous Designers at Time 100 Gala

Earlier this month, Minneapolis's own Sean Sherman was named in the Time 100 Most Influential People of 2023.

On Wednesday, the local chef, Indigenous food force, author of award-winning cookbook The Sioux Chef's Indigenous Kitchen, James Beard Award-winner, and co-founder of the North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems (NATIFS) hit the gala's red carpet with his partner, Mecca Bos. The two used the high-profile event to spotlight Native American fashion designers.

Sean wore an eagle feather (which for the Oglala Lakota tribe is worn to commemorate a big honor or celebration)—specifically wound for him on the day of the gala—and a tuxedo with traditional Lakota geometry and beading on the cuffs and pocket by Indigenous designer Kayla Lookinghorse, a tribal citizen of the Lakota nation whose label, Sky Collection, debuted at New York Fashion Week last September. Bos, local food writer, chef, and and founder of the BIPOC Foodways Alliance, donned a red ombré dress, shoes, and earrings by Dante Biss-Grayson, a contemporary designer from the Osage Nation. His Sky-Eagle Collection designs are rooted in tribal motifs like regalia and ribbon blankets and modernized for an inclusive audience.

"We realized this would be a great platform to highlight Indigenous designers," says Sherman, who along with Bos, pulled their looks together with the designers in just one week. "It was fun to represent Indigenous designers on such a big stage. Everyone was asking about what we were wearing."

Sherman and Bos were in the mix with other big name attendees including Steven Spielberg, Angela Bassett, Mia Farrow, Ali Wong, Padma Lakshmi.

"It was great to get more exposure—all the work that we do at NATIFS—the Time 100 is a great door opener to talk about things, but also a way to keep the door open for other people doing important work. I’m normalizing these spaces for everyone," says Sherman.

The gala's programming was all designed for the filming of the Time 100 special, airing Sunday on ABC and streaming on Hulu and Disney+. See Time Magazine's Most Influential People of 2023 list here.