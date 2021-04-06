Scouting Out a New Shop in Town

× Expand Photo courtesy of Scout Scout'd Edina location

Lately, it seems like Nolan Mains, at 50th & France, is getting all the local love. Within the last several weeks, Twin Cities retail icons like Flirt, Dugo, and Six For Good, plus new home goods shop Stranger and Co., have opened their doors in the Edina development—either as an extended pop-up or for a longer lease. Now, West Seventh’s Scout joins the party this week, opening its second (permanent) location right next door to Flirt.

“We had pretty strong growth in our St. Paul location last year, which had to do a lot with the change in that area and increased foot traffic,” says John Thompson, who owns Scout with his husband, Ben Thompson. “We decided it would be a good idea to bring the store to a higher-foot-traffic area.”

For now, the new shop’s offerings will largely mimic the original’s goods—comfy and colorful gender-neutral clothing, gifts, and home goods, including several brands that have an environmentally friendly or local angle, like Nice Nice Ceramics, Al’s Tailoring, and WAAM Industries. But with a larger space, the team may expand its selection based on what they feel the neighborhood is looking for.

“One of the reasons why we opened Scout was we felt like there was a gap in the market for menswear,” John says. “The majority is high-end, and there’s definitely a place for that, but we didn’t see a place with an attainable price point where you can still feel good about what you’re buying.”

That said, both Ben and John stress that while the clothing works for men (think patterned short-sleeve button-downs, shorts, and activewear), it’s all gender-neutral and can be worn by people of all identities. “We want to be inclusive to everyone,” Ben says.

The shop officially opened April 5. For updates and hours, visit scoutstp.com or follow @scout.stp on Instagram.