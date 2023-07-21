Scout Edina Relocating to Uptown

After two and a half years in its Edina outpost, apparel and gift store Scout is making moves to Uptown.

For partners and co-owners Ben and John Thompson, their relocation to Uptown is more than just a move—it's a commitment to being a part of the neighborhoods revitalization. "We believe in supporting local communities, collaborating with like-minded folks, and creating an environment where style, and sustainability come together in an inclusive and welcoming space," says Ben, who believes Uptown will more closely align with the shop's demographic.

The shop's new digs, located in-between See Eyewear and Magers & Quinn. (in the space previously occupied by Salon Levante) will brim with the Thompsons' signature offering—a curated selection of casual-meets-outdoorsy brands with a focus on sustainability and planet positive practices. Plus, an emphasis on queer-and-BIPOC owned brands.

"We look forward to collaborating with other locally-owned businesses in area through community events, as well as collaborating with the business association to talks opportunities for Uptown," says Thompson.

This month also marks the fifth anniversary of Scout's first location in St. Paul's West Seventh Neighborhood. The Uptown store is slated to open July 28 at 3040 Hennepin Ave. scoutstp.com