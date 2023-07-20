Family-Owned Schmitt Music's New Flagship Is Pitch-Perfect

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams schmitt-music-header

Not many local retailers have a legacy as rich as Schmitt Music’s. Since its inception in 1896, the family-owned business has grown from a local fixture to a regional enterprise. It has even played an integral role in the development of many famed Minnesota musicians, including our beloved Prince, who shot some of his first publicity photos in front of the iconic wall of musical notes outside the former 10th Street location.

Currently, Schmitt Music has 12 stores in Midwest states, with seven in Minnesota and four in the Twin Cities—Anoka, Apple Valley, Woodbury, and Bloomington, the newest and the company’s flagship. The property (which was previously home to Lifetouch) spans 92,000 square feet—nearly double its previous headquarters in Brooklyn Center.

The blank-slate space provided fifth-generation CEO Peter Schmitt the opportunity to rethink the music retail environment. And for him, experience was key. Aware that the shopping landscape continues to shift and customers demand a more experiential interaction, Schmitt enlisted Minneapolis design and architecture firm Shea Design (known for its work in the hospitality industry) to co-create and reimagine next-gen design and décor.

× Expand piano

The result? A destination that redefines the typical music shop. The retail portion is made up of six individual specialty galleries: saxophone, trombone, trumpet, clarinet, violin, and flute. Plus, a dedicated room showcases its exclusive selection of Steinway and Sons pianos, including Spirio, the world’s first high-res self-playing piano capable of recreating live performances from great pianists.

Each gallery, encased in glass doors that make it feel open but allow for a soundproof experience, is designed to reflect the “personality” of each customer and instrument. Take the sax shop, which boasts a swanky jazz club feel, or the clarinet gallery’s art deco vibe. Fashionistas are sure to swoon over the flute gallery, which feels like you’re walking into a chic Bergdorf Goodman accessories department, complete with chandeliers and cream décor, where flutes glisten under the lights in jewelry-like cases. Just ask Lizzo’s team, who came to buy the singer and flutist a new “Sasha” (Lizzo’s flute persona) after she left her previous one on a tour stop.

Sure, splashy design pleases the eye, but what makes the store’s galleries unique is the staff. Dedicated professionals (almost all hold doctorates) oversee each area and serve as experts in their crafts, catering to musicians—and budgets—of all kinds. From a top-of-the-line $11,000 saxophone to a beginner violin, the options await.

× Expand flutes Instruments hang as pieces of art in Schmitt Music’s new Bloomington flagship store, which features six different specialty galleries.

It’s more than just about selling instruments. “We are expanding upon our commitment to provide customers and the community with a space to explore and pursue their musical dreams,” Schmitt says. In addition to the retail floor, the flagship includes repair shops, private lesson rooms (a category that’s getting back on its feet after tanking during the pandemic), and a 100-person concert hall with tiered seating for hosting recitals and master classes from such major local headliners as Sarah Hicks, principal conductor of Live at Orchestra Hall for the Minnesota Orchestra; brass quintet Dallas Brass; and saxophonist Preston Duncan.

With a company legacy that spans 127 years comes the added challenge to keep innovating for future generations, and Schmitt feels up to the task. In addition to creating a new store look and feel, Schmitt Music also collaborated with Shea Design to refresh its logo. “My work is about preserving the company for the next generation and providing that opportunity for the future,” Schmitt says. “We remain dedicated, just as my great-great-grandfather was when he opened our first store in 1896, to helping people make music.” 7800 Harmony Dr., Bloomington