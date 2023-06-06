Sarah Edwards Can't Slow Down

× Expand Photo by Michelle Lee Sarah Edwards Sarah Edwards stands in front of paintings she created—wearing clothing she designed herself—at the first Sonder event.

Chances are you’ve heard of Sarah Edwards—local event producer, social media influencer, creative agency owner, Fashion Week Minnesota CEO, and now artist and fashion designer. “Just add it to the résumé,” says Edwards, who turned to new forms of creative expression during a dark period of her life.

At the same time, she also dreamed up the idea for Sonder, an immersive art gallery experience that debuted at The Chambers Hotel in February. The word sonder, which first appeared in a web glossary of made-up definitions created to articulate words for our strangest feelings (and was included in the 2021 New York Times bestseller Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows), refers to “the realization that each random passerby is living a life as vivid and complex as your own.”

“That word holds a ton of meaning for me,” says Edwards. “At the end of the day, we’re all doing our best and going through it all, basically just playing extras in others’ plotlines. I had to manifest it into a physical experience to try and bring the word to life to the best of my ability.”

The sold-out event brought together nearly 500 guests and works by 20 local creatives—from virtual reality art to live opera to ballet. “It was beautiful chaos,” says Edwards, who craved an event that could bring together an agency exec and a person with a Mohawk and tattoos to help us realize we all have more in common than we think.

Edwards lights up when she talks about one moment in particular that brought the evening full circle—John Koenig, the dictionary’s Switzerland-born, Minneapolis-based author, showed up at the door eager to meet Edwards. “I was shaking, wondering if it was real life,” says Edwards, who invited a few close friends up to a hotel room to hear Koenig read the definition out loud and have him sign a copy of the book.

In addition to championing emerging local talent, Edwards also debuted her own collection of paintings and garments, making them the event’s centerpiece. She greeted guests standing in front of her canvases in a crop top and maxi skirt that matched the art behind her. “I felt vulnerable—like a poser,” she says about promoting her new ventures and the feeling of imposter syndrome.

Edwards hangs in a close-knit circle of artists and has for years, and she always felt like she needed to be the voice amplifying them versus the one creating. “It took me a while to get over the fear of being judged and just go for it.”

Her canvases and fashions are rooted in abstract patterns, watercolor motifs, and bright colors, embodying her signature maximalist style. “It’s really about creating pieces that I wanted to wear on a daily basis and were missing from my wardrobe,” she says. “Colorful, strong, lots of movement.”

When it comes to Edwards’s independent label and the event’s future, she confirms they’re just getting started—and she’s thinking big. For Sonder 2.0, Edwards is working to secure some capital to help bring it to the next level and amplify the experience. “I literally want to do all the things,” says Edwards, who is currently strategizing on how to bring together all of her endeavors and businesses—from her personal brand to Fashion Week Minnesota to her agency, Some Great People—under one umbrella. “I can’t wait to share what’s next.”