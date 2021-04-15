Samantha Rei Heads Back to TV with The Collective

× Expand Photo by Travis Anderson Samantha Rei Local designer Samantha Rei beams inside her Northeast Minneapolis studio.

Minneapolis designer Samantha Rei will make her return to the small screen in the forthcoming reality fashion show The Collective. Kicking off in Cincinnati, the show will follow celebrity designers as they emerge from 2020, reignite their designing minds, and showcase their creations in a high tech fashion show finale.

Formerly a contestant on Project Runway, Rei has been designing for decades. Known for her head-turning goth femme looks, Rei notably created Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan’s “buffalo plaid and badass” inaugural party dress (with pockets!) In 2020, Rei pivoted to fundraisers and efforts to highlight other Black artists. Her “Beauty Strength Rebellion” totes benefitted Darnella Frazier and #RestoreNorth funds and a revival of her collaboration with Apatico raised over $2,500 for community organizations.

On The Collective, Rei will be creating alongside multicultural celebrity designers, many of which are former contestants from reality fashion shows like herself. The show will follow each designers’ journey through the creation of a new collection across the US and cast a light on a burgeoning class of Cincinnati models before the finale event. Model fittings, designer Q&As, and marketplaces pepper the unique design journey of the present moment and give a platform to a diverse range of talent to show off the best of what they can do.

The Collective is hosted by celebrity stylist Ty Hunter, fashion designer Amy Bond, and model Laura Kirkpatrick-Cianciolo, and co-executive produced by model and recording artist Shaun Ross. In place of a traditional competition show, The Collective will put up cash prizes for each fan favorite designer and model. The final creations will be presented at the official The Collective Fashion Week in Cincinnati at the end of July.

The show will be presented by a streaming service to be announced later this spring, and all of the events will be live streamed via Vimeo.