Roundup: Top It Off

1) Yellowstone Vibes

Channel the current cowboy trend with a little western flair. L*Space cowboy hat ($79), from Les Sól. 1614 W. Lake St., Mpls., 612-925-4455

2) Country Club Approved

Fit for the pool or the pickleball court. Lusana visor ($49) and Runway Athletics “Pickleballer” baseball cap ($44), both from Enchanté. Grand Ave., 651-528-8761, and Stillwater, 651-439-7232

3) Just Add Water

Foldable styles fit for a beach bag. Baggu sun hat ($38) and L*Space woven baseball cap ($79), also from Les Sól.