Roundup: The Festival Edit

1) On the Fringe

Fanny packs and small crossbodies are clear concert headliners. Zadig and Voltaire leather macramé bag ($378), from Equation, 5045 France Ave. S., Edina, 612-567-6633

2) Finishing Touches

Add a dash of personality to the look with a fun accessory. Sunglasses ($18), festival essentials kit ($25), and Olive and Pique hat ($80), all from Queenie and Pearl, 5014 Xerxes Ave. S., Mpls., 612-413-8560

3) Dancing Shoes

The more you break ’em in, the better. Comme des Garçons x Converse shoes ($100), from Grethen House, 4930 France Ave. S., Edina, 952-926-8725