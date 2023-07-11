Roundup: The Festival Edit

Get your concert game on point with essentials that will keep you groovin’.

by

1) On the Fringe

Fanny packs and small crossbodies are clear concert headliners. Zadig and Voltaire leather macramé bag ($378), from Equation, 5045 France Ave. S., Edina, 612-567-6633

2) Finishing Touches

Add a dash of personality to the look with a fun accessory. Sunglasses ($18), festival essentials kit ($25), and Olive and Pique hat ($80), all from Queenie and Pearl, 5014 Xerxes Ave. S., Mpls., 612-413-8560

3) Dancing Shoes

The more you break ’em in, the better. Comme des Garçons x Converse shoes ($100), from Grethen House, 4930 France Ave. S., Edina, 952-926-8725