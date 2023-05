× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Nail Polish

1) Soft Shades

Go pretty in periwinkle or daring in a pesto green. $18 each, by For Tmrw, from Parc, 212 N. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-353-4966

2) Bold Primaries

We’re loving this jewel-tone blue ($19), by Seas, also from Parc. And we couldn’t pass up this neutral- lover’s twist on metallic gold ($19), by J. Hannah, from Idun, 495 Selby Ave., St. Paul, 651-348-6104

3) Make It Mauve

A rosy-fresh take on pink. $9, by Olive and June, from Target.