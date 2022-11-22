Candles Add a Touch of Coziness to Any Space

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams 4 candles with numbers

Kissing cousins

Consider how shapes play off each other. We love the curves of this wood base and the contrast of its next of kin in matte white. 1: Ovo Things wood candleholder (starting at $42) and skinny candle ($19, pack of 10), 2: Alcantara-Frederic candleholder ($32), and Silke-Amsterdam twist candle ($12), all from Senti, Edina, 612-757-6373

History lesson

Weave in a vintage or antique piece for storytelling depth. 3: Vintage glass candleholder, stylist’s own.

Wow wax

A current trend is sculptural candles in shapes from neoclassical to contemporary. 4: Mila Noire Venus candle ($32), from Foxwell, Edina, 612-999-8443