Roundup: Bucket List

Photo by Caitlin Abrams Bucket hats

1. Go Luxe

The bucket hat is here in a big way and in a variety of materials, such as this chic chapeau in leather. $90, from Trailmark, Galleria, 952-929-1950

2. Color Fast

One of the bucket hat benefits is a brim offering a bit more facial coverage for those snowy days. Bonus when it’s a pop of fab color. $144, from Fawbush’s, Galleria, 952-922-5717

3. Pattern Play

Have a little fun with patterns such as florals—one more eye-catching, the other with a subtle use of creative stitching. Floral fuzzy hat ($16) and brown quilted hat ($18), both from Queenie and Pearl, 5014 Xerxes Ave. S., Mpls., 612-413-8560

4. Fleece Piece

A touch of fleece brings cozy winter vibes. $210, also from Trailmark