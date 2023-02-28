Roundup: Bucket List

Photo by Caitlin Abrams
Bucket hats
1. Go Luxe
The bucket hat is here in a big way and in a variety of materials, such as this chic chapeau in leather. $90, from Trailmark, Galleria, 952-929-1950
2. Color Fast
One of the bucket hat benefits is a brim offering a bit more facial coverage for those snowy days. Bonus when it’s a pop of fab color. $144, from Fawbush’s, Galleria, 952-922-5717
3. Pattern Play
Have a little fun with patterns such as florals—one more eye-catching, the other with a subtle use of creative stitching. Floral fuzzy hat ($16) and brown quilted hat ($18), both from Queenie and Pearl, 5014 Xerxes Ave. S., Mpls., 612-413-8560
4. Fleece Piece
A touch of fleece brings cozy winter vibes. $210, also from Trailmark