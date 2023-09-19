Roundup: Bright Baubles

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams jewelry-numbers

1) Stacked

It’s called an arm party for a reason. Beaded bracelets ($18 each), from Serge and Jane, 4532 France Ave. S., Edina, 612-315-4638

2) Say “Oui”

A rainbow of freshwater pearls, patterned glass, and floral and fruit motifs will elevate your white tee. Clare V. necklace ($95), from Grethen House, 4930 France Ave. S., Edina, 952-926-8725; Goldfine orange berry earrings ($80), from Statement Boutique, 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., 651-808-7663

3) Intricate Beading

Jewelry designers make the case for pieces with personality. Goldfine pink necklace ($80) and Bird of Passage earrings ($88), both also from Statement Boutique.