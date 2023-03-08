Round Up: On Display

We scoured the city’s shops for ceramic vessels that are better than the flowers you’ll fill them with.

by

1) Small statements

The sweetest gift for your galentine. Glossy turquoise vase ($75) and matte black vase ($60), by Nina Spring, from Ūmei, 903 N.5th St., Mpls., 612-239-0056

2) Modern motifs

We’re crushing on abstract and Memphis-inspired designs. “Black Circles” vase ($195), by Ini Ceramique, and Memphis-style porcelain vase ($120), by Middle Kingdom, from Stranger and Co., 3929 Market St., Edina, strangerandco.com

3) Earthy and organic

A matte finish adds a bit of texture to any shelf, mantel, or coffee table. “Landscape” vase ($64), by Emporium Julium, from The Olive Branch1832 St. Clair Ave., St. Paul, 651-600-3058

