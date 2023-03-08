Round Up: On Display

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Ceramic vessels with numbers

1) Small statements

The sweetest gift for your galentine. Glossy turquoise vase ($75) and matte black vase ($60), by Nina Spring, from Ūmei, 903 N.5th St., Mpls., 612-239-0056

2) Modern motifs

We’re crushing on abstract and Memphis-inspired designs. “Black Circles” vase ($195), by Ini Ceramique, and Memphis-style porcelain vase ($120), by Middle Kingdom, from Stranger and Co., 3929 Market St., Edina, strangerandco.com

3) Earthy and organic

A matte finish adds a bit of texture to any shelf, mantel, or coffee table. “Landscape” vase ($64), by Emporium Julium, from The Olive Branch, 1832 St. Clair Ave., St. Paul, 651-600-3058