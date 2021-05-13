Rosedale Center Celebrates Eid, Opens Prayer Space for Ramadan

× Expand Courtesy of Rosedale Center Rosedale Center

After Ramadan’s month of fasting, prayer, and reflection comes Eid Al-Fitr, a day of celebration for Muslims across the world. Eid often includes feasting, giving gifts, and wearing new clothes—in the days leading up to it, many Muslims are out shopping to prepare for the festivities. This Ramadan, in order to create a welcoming experience for Muslim shoppers, Rosedale Center opened a dedicated prayer space on its second floor, and set aside a private restroom for wudu, a ritual washing before prayer. The mall also put a Ramadan and Eid-inspired photo op installation in the Von Maur Court.

The idea for the prayer space and Eid celebration at Rosedale came from a collaboration between fashion designer Rammy Mohamed and local creative marketer and influencer Sarah Edwards. “We were talking about Muslim holidays and I shared with her how cool it would be to celebrate this as a community. We talked about the creative ways Muslims find places to pray in public settings [and] from there the idea grew to collaborate with Rosedale,” says Mohamed, also a member of the Rosedale advisory board who provided creative direction for the project.

Courtesy of Rosedale Center Rosedale Center Prayer Room

Eid is a time of great celebration after a month of fasting: Mohamed has many warm memories of making cookies with her family, attending the Eid prayer, brunching with her loved ones, taking restful naps and creating abayas for her family and clients. (It’s also a time of sharing: zakat, or charity, is encouraged as well, to help everyone partake in the festivities.) But Mohamed says it’s crucial for Muslim communities to have safe public spaces for prayer and making wudu while they’re shopping.

“Having a dedicated prayer space at Rosedale means more to me than I can put in words. First, the respect and appreciation I have for Rosedale is unmatched,” says Mohamed. “They have taken the initiative to include the Muslim community by offering the comfort, and alleviating common fears that Muslims face about finding places to pray and making wudu in very public places while shopping for the holiday.”

Rosedale Center also worked with a number of Muslim influencers for the project: check out Sumaya Keynan (@sumayakeynan) and Sahra Bashir (@iskufilan) on Instagram, and Huseen Osman (@hussenosman8) on TikTok. (Mohamed’s Instagram handle is @ramadhan_designs.)

The prayer space and Eid celebration are meaningful not only for shoppers, but for Rosedale’s retailers, who see a surge in business during Ramadan. According to Statista, the current global Muslim market size is valued at about $2.11 billion, and may grow to about $3 billion by 2023.

"Rosedale Center continues to authentically connect to our customers and intentionally create experiences that celebrate our increasingly diverse market. Not only does this help the community build social equity, but it is also important to our retailers—many of whom report sales numbers second only to Black Friday during Ramadan and leading up to Eid,” said Sarah Fossen, director of marketing and experience for Rosedale Center, in a press release. “If retailers and shopping centers aren't marketing to a variety of their customers and embracing the diverse fabric of their audience, they are missing out."

The prayer space will be open through May 19, though Mohamed says there’s ongoing conversation about possibilities for the future. The photo backdrop will stay up five days after Eid, which began May 12.