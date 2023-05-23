Roam's on the Move

× Expand Exterior of International Market Square

After 12 years in Uptown, modern furniture retailer Roam Furniture and Lighting has moved to International Market Square (IMS), near where the brand got its start in 2007.

According to co-owner Marta Koepke, concerns for both safety and parking at its Hennepin Ave. location attributed to the decision to move, in addition to the mass exodus of other retailers pulling out of the neighborhood over the last couple of years. "It's hard thinking about what Uptown was and where it's gone," says Koepke. "We just can't hold it up on our own."

× Expand Le Bambole chair by B&B Italia

The new 8,000-square-foot retail store located right off the design center's first-floor atrium, features the same iconic modernist lines, including B&B Italia (shown above), Cassina, and more, plus the addition of a few new brands, including Italy-based Tacchini and Edra, the latter of which is known for a line of statement-making furniture with a rock-and-roll edge that co-owner Marta Koepke is delighted to bring to the Twin Cities.

"We're so excited about the intentional customer base that already frequents IMS," says Koepke.

Roam 3.0 focuses less on accessories and more on case goods, furniture, rugs, and lighting. While the retailer has yet to announce an official grand opening date, the new showroom is open by appointment only while they complete its move. Look for a grand opening next month. International Market Square, 275 Market St., Mpls., roaminteriors.com