Ridgedale Center to Unveil Holiday Murals

As part of Ridgegale Center's "Holidays on Display," starting December 5, six local artists will begin painting festive murals throughout the Minnetonka shopping mall. Each weekend leading up to Christmas, shoppers will be able to watch the holiday-themed murals come to life as they do their holiday shopping.

Unique to the style of each artist (participating artists include Lili Payne Lennox, Holly A. Nelson, Chuck U., Reggie LeFlore, Greg Gossel, and Adam Turman), the murals will serve as a backdrop to other "Holidays on Display" happenings. Other events include a Warm for Winter Coat Drive with nonprofit organization Volunteers of America, virtual and socially-distanced visits with Santa, and story time opportunities with Mr. and Mrs. Claus (for up to four people).

In-person visits with Santa begin Nov. 20 and run through Christmas Eve, and will be safe and socially distanced. Virtual visits will continue through Jan. 7, and offer several new ways to interact with Santa this holiday season, ridgedalecenter.com.