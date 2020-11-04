Return of the Gift Box

× Expand Surprise Minnesota Box

Ready for a closet refresh but not ready for in-store shopping? Enter: Trendsend by Evereve. After you fill out a personal style survey, your stylist will scour the shop for your closet contenders (they’ll even throw in a few extras just because). All you have to do is wait for the box to ship, try on at home, and choose which items to love and which to return. trendsend.com

The Perfect Fit

Over 80 percent of customers buy one of the first three suits they try on, so the proof was in the pudding for swimwear boutique Nani Nalu. The brand created Suitcase, a curated style box and remote fitting service allowing customers to shop from home and access virtual styling help. naninaluswim.com

Gifting Made Easy

Last spring, General Store of Minnetonka created custom Mother’s Day boxes to connect customers with loved ones at a distance. It was a smashing success, and the store added a permanent surprise-box function to its site. Just pick from a variety of themes, and leave the curating to the pros. generalstoreofminnetonka.com