× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams two mannequins in a clothing store MartinPatrick3’s women’s department is filled with both emerging and legacy designers.

What role does fashion play? Pandemic and post-pandemic life have skewed this answer dramatically. As our lives shift, so do our go-to garments. But as consumers emerge from their cocoons, local shops are reporting a new wave of excitement as people prepare to dress up again. Many even classify this rebirth as a “spending spree.” The consensus? Fashion. Is. Back.

Take it from Carrie Fryman, director of buying and marketing at MartinPatrick3: “The energy is incredible.” Fryman and her team of fashion enthusiasts are noticing customers who hadn’t shopped since pre-pandemic days are now vaccinated and returning, eager to spend. Just last month, the North Loop department store hosted its inaugural Spring Soirée. Scores of die-hard fashionistas, who cherry-picked their closets for just the right edge-of-runway looks, gathered at the Hewing Hotel for a show followed by a shopping event to show off MartinPatrick3’s newly expanded women’s department.

“Everyone that attended was ready to shop,” says Fryman, who’s in charge of curating the store’s one-of-a-kind collection of pieces by chichi designers and fashion houses like Isabel Marant, The Elder Statesman, and Rachel Comey. “As soon as the runway show concluded, items didn’t even make it back on the floor pad—they came off the model and went into shopping bags.”

This energy seems to be prevalent throughout all of North Loop. Take MartinPatrick3’s neighboring boutique, Statement, which has seen an uptick in foot traffic since the holiday season. “The shop local trend really stuck in this town,” says owner Molly Blanski. And with the lifting of the mask mandate, Blanski is seeing a steady increase in both sales and smiles.

Down the block at the more casual, minimalist boutique Parc, owner Thao Nguyen is also overwhelmed by her customers’ eagerness to shop in real life. “They are just really excited to be out and about in Minneapolis, and we’re here for that,” she says.

So, what’s selling? It seems shoppers are ready for a touch of extravagance after a year of living in sweats. Plus, offices are reopening, and celebrations, social gatherings, and vacations are repopulating our calendars. Dresses—from sun to evening—are practically flying off the racks. In the men’s world, bespoke suit business King Brothers Clothiers (which opened a new Northeast storefront in March) reports “tailored business” and custom suit sales are soaring.

Some boutiques, including 50th & France’s Bumbershute (which also relocated to a bigger and better space just around the corner), can’t meet the demand for the interest in special occasion dressing. “The day-to-day traffic in the new store is probably double what we would have seen in our previous location,” says local fashion guru and Bumbershute stylist Anthony Chow.

This flurry of interest is also good news for Nancy Shank, who, after pulling her special occasion store, Dugo, out of the Galleria last February, is now testing the waters at the white-hot Nolan Mains development. “Business is booming for mothers of the bride,” says Shank. “I’m literally chasing product to keep up with it.”

Months of confinement also forced fashionistas to rethink their wardrobes—and many are shifting to a buying-less-but-better approach, placing more emphasis on investment pieces with versatility. “I think the lockdown forced us to take inventory of what’s hanging in our closets,” says Bumbershute’s Chow, whose clients are dressing up more—many are even reaching for the high heels!— for a night out to dinner with their spouses. “I’ve noticed with all the pent-up demand, people are really ready to buy nicer staples again.”

But have no doubt, the comfort-first game isn’t going anywhere, especially as myriad companies shift to a hybrid WFH model. Local pros think we’ll continue seeing pieces in store that can take us from Zoom meeting to happy hour—be it a killer pair of denim jeans, a classic knit, or a crisp blouse.