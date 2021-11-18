Reese Witherspoon's Draper James Opens Store at Mall of America

× Expand Courtesy of Draper James Draper James

Born out of fondness for the South she grew up in, Reese Witherspoon began Draper James in 2014. Quickly, the brand blossomed, and the esteemed actress and entrepreneur will open her fifth retail store in the Mall of America on November 18, just in time for holiday shopping season.

It's the first Draper James location to open in the North, though you’ll find it at the south end of the mall, near Macy's. Inside, expect plenty of pretty dresses and plaid patterns, along with an array of accessories and home accents. Named after her grandparents, Dorothea Draper and William James Witherspoon, Draper James aims to evoke a slow gracious lifestyle which welcomes all with open arms. The garments are versatile and offered in a wide range of sizes.

With the help of CEO Erin Moennich, the collection of charming everyday wear continues to expand rapidly. After massive success at the flagship store in Nashville, Tennessee—where Witherspoon was raised—Draper James has opened brick and mortar locations in Georgia, Kentucky, and Texas.

The new 2,000 square feet location is draped in warm, southern-tinted design details, so winter-weary Minnesota shoppers can try to trick themselves into thinking they’re in sunny Nashville.

Though Witherspoon herself won’t attend the store’s opening on Thursday, Moennich will be there to welcome folks in.