Red Wing Collabs with Nintendo on Mario Boots

Minnesota’s favorite shoemakers, Red Wing Shoes, are branching out of their traditional midwestern styles for their newest boot project—all the way to the Mushroom Kingdom.

In honor of Mario Day on March 10, the video game superstar’s plumber boots were re-created for viewing pleasure at Nintendo’s flagship store in New York City. In celebration of The Super Mario Bros. Movie opening in theaters on April 5, the boots are considered to be a one-of-a-kind prototype made up of Red Wing’s genuine leather, a reinforced toe box, and rounded heel made up of mushroom-infused materials (emphasizing Mario’s leveling-up abilities, of course.)

“At Red Wing Shoe Company we’ve been supplying long-lasting, durable and comfortable footwear that protects trades workers on the job site for 118-years,” Dave Schneider, Red Wing’s chief marketing officer, said in a press release. “We were excited to deliver that same ambition and energy to Mario’s Boots as one of the most famous plumbers in the world!”

Although the pixel-to-real-life boots aren’t for sale, and there’s no word on whether or not the one-of-a-kind stompers will be buyable in the future, Nintendo has announced that the shoes will be on display at their store in the Big Apple through April.