Radar: Brick and Linen

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Lisa and Joseph Robbins

Often, the best homes feel curated, collected, and layered. The overall feel reflects a homeowner with great style—or a great interior designer.

So, it’s no surprise that when interior designer Lisa Robbins and her husband, Joseph, decided to open a retail boutique, Brick and Linen Shoppe in Stillwater (and now a second location in Wayzata), it reflected the same captivating qualities of a storied home.

The team’s approach starts with BLd. Co., the architectural design part of their business. Once the foundation for a new build or remodel is in place, their full-service interior design division, Brick and Linen, takes it from there.

With the addition of the shop, Lisa’s goal was to provide an opportunity for customers to make “their house feel better in a day” through an “environment that’s inspiring.” We call it a win.

114 N. Main St., Stillwater; 401 E. Lake St., Wayzata, bricklinen.com