Primp Opens South Minneapolis Shop

Primp owner Wesley Uthus knows a thing or two about neighborhood shopping—and her store’s newest location, now open on 50th and Bryant, proves it. After all, its corner, which also boasts a Patina, Tangletown Bike Shop, St. Genevieve, The Malt Shop, and more, is a south Minneapolis shopping-and-dining hotspot that both neighbors and cross-metro residents flock to.

“I’ve always loved that corner,” Uthus says. “There are so many cute pockets and great locations within Minneapolis, and I always wanted a store there.”

Primp’s previous south Minneapolis location, on 48th and Chicago, closed during the pandemic, but Uthus never gave up hope. “When the space’s previous shop [Zinnia Folk Arts] closed, I was like, we gotta,” she says. “It reminds me of our Selby and Dale location: Even though it’s very urban and feels like Minneapolis, it has this small-town charm with neighbors that care about the success of the businesses.”

Uthus opened her small local chain more than a decade ago with the goal of bringing both on-trend pieces and solid basics (like great denim and tees) to Twin Citians at a lower price point than most of her competitors. And while the bulk of the shops’ under-$100 clothing, shoes, and accessories are geared toward younger audiences—Gen Zers and younger millennials—Uthus notes that especially in the last few years, she and her team of stylists have worked hard to bring more classic, chic looks for all ages.

In fact, she thinks of the 50th and Bryant location as an extension of Primp’s new vibe: The shop itself feels slightly more elevated than the other locations. “We have these beautiful arched fitting rooms with plush velvet curtains; it’s very clean with lots of white and neutral tones,” Uthus says. “It just feels very luxe, but still shoppable.”

Currently, the store’s inventory reflects the summertime bestsellers of the chain as a whole—tailored sets, casual warm-weather pieces, wedding-guest dresses—but Uthus says they’re listening to the neighborhood to learn what shoppers would like to see. “Every store has a slightly different selection,” she says. “We’re still getting to know the customer at 50th and Bryant. There are a lot of young working professionals that have come in, and I could see eventually having more work-appropriate styles and exclusive products.”

The store is open now, but the team will host the official full-day grand opening party on July 15. Stop by to get to know the staff and inventory, sip some bubbles, get a gift with purchase, and check out their new collection. And keep your eyes on Primp’s socials for upcoming events—they always have something up their sleeve. 826 W. 50th St., Mpls., 651-396-2247, primp-boutique.com, @primpboutique