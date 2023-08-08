How Returning Goods Can Hurt Local Stores

× Expand Emily Eldridge/adobe stock Point of no Return Full

Many shoppers have grown accustomed to the ease of the liberal return policies of department stores, chains, and mass retailers. But that has encouraged an assumption, for some, that our local mom-and-pops are able to accommodate the same. The perceived breeziness of the bigs and their “no hassle” policies have created headaches for the independents, hitting their bottom lines a little too hard.

Purchasing and returning is nothing new. But social media trends—posting photos, sharing outfits, putting wardrobes in the spotlight—have put added pressure on some to have the “perfect look,” which has, in turn, influenced shopping habits.

Local boutiques report that they see returns for many reasons: buyer’s remorse, buying items without trying them on, bringing back items selected for other family members, and so on. But many retailers notice it’s becoming an even more regular occurrence.

“Most of those reasons are fair, and we try to accommodate as best we can,” says Jamie Carl, owner of Linden Hills boutique Serge and Jane. However, she says, “it seems like there has been an increase in customers returning things they loved in-store but changed their mind about after they got home.” And this flux in inventory has an impact: “It starts to really affect our buys and makes planning more challenging.”

Statement Boutique owner Molly Blanski says most of the returns she processes at her North Loop store are either due to lack of time to consider or change of mind. “It’s never fun hearing, ‘I’ll just buy these now and return what I don’t like,’” says Blanski, who has trained her staff to gently encourage customers to try on in store.

Local jewelry designer Larissa Loden, who sells her namesake brand of jewelry at various boutiques around the Cities, has heard from friends and fellow business owners about what many call “frequent flyers”—shoppers who purchase $1,000 or more of merchandise and end up returning nearly all of it. “Some have actually banned customers from buying at their business,” Loden says.

This influx of returns makes it hard for the little guys to buy, forecast, manage cash flow, and move product at key times when the products are at their buying primes. As a result, some retailers have gone so far as to change their policies—by either shortening their windows for returns or only allowing returns in exchange for store credit.

“A big reason why we have the 14-day policy is because our inventory turnover is high, and we want to keep it fresh in here,” Blanski says of her current policy, which is actually lengthier than others locally.

“I partially blame big-box stores, with their loose policies for so many years and spoiling people into thinking it doesn’t affect a business if you return something—I do know a lot of them are locking down on that now, though.” Molly Blanski, owner of Statement Boutique

Adding to the equation, fashion retailers report feeling pressured by shoppers to price-match the popular brands with big stores like the Nordstroms of the world. Enchanté owner Sarah Quickel is often taken aback by the rude behavior of some local shoppers. “If small stores constantly price-matched every time a brand went on sale at Shopbop or Revolve, both retailers that can afford to run regular sales, we simply couldn’t keep our doors open,” she says of her Stillwater and St. Paul boutiques.

Once small businesses take into account the staggering shipping and receiving costs they pay, as well as other rising expenses due to inflation, many fear they will crumble because they simply can’t compete. Serge and Jane’s Carl once saw a sign that read “See it here, buy it here, keep us here” in a gift shop in Maine. “If customers only buy online, soon that is going to be the only way they can shop,” she says.

Returns and exchanges are inevitable, and ultimately, retailers want their customers to be happy and pleased with their selections. There are also certain seasons when stores are prepared and plan for a higher volume of returns and exchanges. “During December and January, we do offer a little more wiggle room for gift purchases,” says Anthony Chow, a stylist and buyer at 50th & France’s Bumbershute, which will budge from its usual five-day return policy to accommodate gift givers and receivers during the holiday season.

There’s certainly a role we, as customers, can play. It can be hard to say no to a sales associate or store owner, but transparency—from both you and the retailer—is key. Are we buying simply because we feel pressured? Do we really want or need the item? Are we on the fence about something and need to go home and examine our closets and inventories? Are we feeling like we’re pushing ourselves out of our comfort zone with a particular piece?

Honesty can go a long way with the emotions that can play into purchases large and small. Share your concerns and accept the advice of the seasoned pros. Be open with the retailer about your uncertainty about a piece. Use these conversations as an opportunity to build relationships with local boutiques that could evolve into long-term go-to sources.