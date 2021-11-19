Photos: Dayton's Project Reveals Holiday Displays

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams The Dayton's Project Holiday Windows

The Dayton's Project celebrated its grand opening this week with the Departments at Dayton's, a market featuring 35 mostly local brands, making it the first time shoppers browsed the historic downtown Minneapolis department store building since Macy's closed in 2017.

Now, The Dayton's Project has revealed its nostalgia-inducing holiday window displays on view in the skyways and on Nicollet Mall. Kent Hensley, former creative director for Marshall Field's and retail consultant, led the collection of modernized displays. The different windows featured are a throwback to the days when people would line the street to get a peek at them, and include an ornate wreath with gift box designs from the '40s to '70s, characters from the 1967 Dickens Village Guthrie auditorium show, and a giant Santa Bear mountain on the corner—an homage to the Santa Bear that Dayton’s debuted in 1984, when 400,000 were sold in three days and set off a 23-year run of the collector's item.

Check them all out below, and stop by Dayton's this season to get in the holiday spirit. Not to be missed: Lorie Line, a local pianist who began her musical career serenading Dayton's shoppers, is performing on the first floor on November 22.