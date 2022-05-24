Pattern Pals

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Jennifer Jorgensen (left) and Kate Worum

They may not be new to the scene, but Jennifer Jorgensen and Kate Worum of Minneapolis-based She She continue to stay in the spotlight.

Since 2017, Worum, an illustrator, and Jorgensen, an interior designer and architect, have brought more art to the interiors world with their signature hand-painted strokes. You can see them accenting local establishments like Anna Bé Bridal, Mall of America, W Minneapolis, The Coven, Lora Hotel, some pretty fab local residences, and more.

Their latest peel-and-stick wallpaper collection with Tempaper is a bucket-list collab. “We got locked in our homes for a few years and found some time to pull it together,” Jorgensen says.

The line of tropical designs isn’t the only quarantine brainchild—they also made their fashion foray with a line of silk pajamas “to bring some light at the end of the tunnel,” says Jorgensen.

Expect to see more soft goods in the future—She She hopes to launch cashmere home goods in collaboration with a woman-owned company out of India.

“The mere thought of She She cashmere makes us smile.”