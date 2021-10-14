Patina Relocates to Roseville and Expands in Golden Valley

× Expand Photo courtesy of Patina Patina's new interior

Calling all Northeast Minneapolitans: Your favorite local boutique is moving three miles east.

Hometown hero Patina soft-opened its Roseville store on Fairview Avenue last Thursday and is now open for all your gift-shopping and fall candle-purchasing needs. The grand opening will take place on November 6—right in time for holiday shopping to commence—but customers are free to visit and shop the store now.

After its 20-something-year run in its Northeast location behind the Quarry, Patina owner Christine Ward says the shop needed a space upgrade. “We've found that to really be able to display the variety of products that we carry—home goods, accessories, bath and body, cards, things like that—we need more like 5,000 to 6,000 square feet,” which is double the square footage of the Northeast location, Ward says.

Along with the Northeast relocation, Patina’s Golden Valley store is also undergoing a store expansion, absorbing the space of its former neighbor, T-Mobile. “We decided to take that space over and make our footprint a little larger,” Ward says.

Find ceramic pumpkins, dried flowers for decorations, fall fragrances, and more. Christmas decor will also come in throughout the month, according to Ward. The storefronts are fully stocked and ready for a busy holiday season with all the kitschy decor and sweet-smelling candles to fill a stocking or set a centerpiece.

Find other Patina stores at Selby and Snelling and Highland Park in St. Paul; Uptown; 50th and Bryant in Mpls; Woodbury; and Eden Prairie. patinastores.com, @patinastores