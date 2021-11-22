Parachute to Open at Galleria

× Expand Jessica Schramm Parachute's Brooklyn store

Parachute, the Venice, California-based home and lifestyle brand, announced last week it will open its first Minnesota showroom and storefront at Edina's Galleria, marking the brand's eighth overall.

Slated to open spring of 2022 in the luxury shopping center's east wing, the 4,000 square-foot store will house Parachute's full-run of products—bedding, bath, decor, furniture, robes and loungewear (Editor's note: The cloud cotton robe is tried-and-true!) Plus, the brand's newest category launch—bed frames. The store layout will feature dedicated rooms and stylized vignettes and details meant to mirror those inside a real home, of course, boasting the minimalistic vibe and calm and neutral color palette Parachute's known for.

"Our stores are designed more like gathering spaces, welcoming customers to relax and authentically engage with our product and people," says Parachute founder and CEO Ariel Kaye.

According to Kaye, the brand was drawn to Galleria for its mix of food, specialty retail, like-minded brands, and fellow home tenants, including Ampersand, Arhaus, Crate & Barrel, Pottery Barn, Rypen, and Williams Sonoma.

"Minneapolis has emerged as a growing market for the brand and we are so excited to put down roots in the Twin Cities," says Kaye. "We look forward to deepening our connection with existing customers and building awareness among those new to the brand."

