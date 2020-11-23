Paisley Park Pops Up at Mall of America for the Holidays

× Expand © 1985-2020 The Estate of Prince Rogers Nelson.All rights reserved. Photo by Tony Sylvers Paisley Park @ MOA

Brace yourselves, Prince fans (that's everyone, right?), a slice of purple is coming to Mall of America in the form of a pop-up shop—just in time for the holidays.

Slated to open Black Friday on the mall's first level near the TCF rotunda, Paisley Park @ MOA is a one-stop shop representing the music legend's private estate and production compound. The 1,600 square foot store is a haven of Prince apparel and memorabilia (new, vintage and items exclusive to the pop-up), plus artifacts to view from Paisley Park's private collection.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and rising numbers, Paisley Park has temporarily postponed tours and events until mid-December. “We are excited to partner with Mall of America, it allows us to further share the experience of Paisley Park in our continuing efforts to celebrate Prince’s legacy,” said Alan Seiffert, Executive Director of Paisley Park, in a press release. “Our goal is for shoppers to enjoy the offerings of our new retail location, as well as learn more about Paisley Park.”

As of now, there is no end date for Paisley Park @ MOA, mallofamerica.com.