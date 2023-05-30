Children's Boutique Pacifier Hits a Growth Spurt

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Pacifier

If you haven’t had a baby in your life in the past 20 years, you may not realize local retailer Pacifier is a big deal. When the little shop first hit the scene in Northeast Minneapolis in 2004, it was big on personality and spoke to the growing segment of parents seeking a shop that aligned with their modern aesthetic. The “family” of stores, which now includes locations in North Loop, Highland Park, Edina, and, most recently, Wayzata, is in the trusted arms of current owner Alissa Montbriand, who acquired the business in 2018.

Montbriand’s digital marketing background (she once worked as integrated marketing director for the Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group and currently teaches a course in marketing strategy at the Carlson School of Management) helped her stand out as the right buyer at the right time, as digital and social media trends—and online shopping behaviors—were starting to balloon. Since she adopted the stores, Pacifier’s online business has quadrupled, and Montbriand has been laser-focused on paid search and social media strategies to grow the shop’s audience. It also doesn’t hurt that TV personality and interior designer Joanna Gaines has listed Pacifier as one of her go-to regional shops, helping garner the eyeballs of customers all over the United States.

But the growth isn’t just online. Pacifier also has plans to expand into Maple Grove and Woodbury, and Montbriand is currently looking for spaces in both cities. “They both have a lot of young families with growing populations,” she says. And earlier this year, Montbriand and her husband purchased a 28,000-square-foot commercial building just blocks away from the North Loop flagship to serve as an office for online teams and a distribution and storage facility, as well as a home for them on the top floor.

Pacifier’s in-store experience sets it apart from the competition, reinforcing the power of high-touch customer service, community connection, and how a savvy user experience beats out online beasts like Amazon and big boxes like Buy Buy Baby and Target. Sure, each boutique is thoughtfully merchandised with a well-rounded assortment of products for littles, from clothing, toys, and books to gear like car seats, strollers, and furniture from respected brands like Nuna and Uppababy, but having the right mix of products is only half the equation. The commitment to quality also extends to the staff having deep product knowledge and the ability to guide parents (and gift givers).

× Expand Alissa Montbriand Pacifier owner Alissa Montbriand has big plans in store for her baby, including an in-house line of products and two new store locations in Maple Grove and Woodbury.

“It’s important that we can help educate folks on the developmental stages and milestones and make suggestions on what is right for a particular child,” Montbriand says. To that end, each sales associate goes through extensive training so they can serve as a trusted resource. In addition, Pacifier also has five certified car seat technicians to help parents feel confident with installation. On the website front, products are all organized by age and developmental stage to help make selection a breeze.

Thriving categories include toys and books, both of which Pacifier has expanded since the pandemic. “We’re always making sure we respond to trends,” adds Montbriand, who reports wooden and Montessori-inspired toys are at the top of buyers’ lists. “Our goal is for every kiddo and parent to come in and see themselves in the store.” This commitment to inclusivity ensures that single parents, same-sex parents, and families of color find products that align with who they are.

The retailer is currently working on a web functionality that allows shoppers to filter products and brands by various attributes—such as locally owned companies, organic and green options, and more. “If that’s what’s important to you as a shopper, we want to be sure you can access that information, not only in store but online as well,” she says.

To round out the experience, interactive, in-store community events have resumed after a long pandemic-induced hiatus. The goal is to get back to one event per week. In March, the brand hosted a popular “Princess Story Time” event at its 50th & France store. Montbriand also reports that its in-store registry functionality—which caters to expecting parents looking to make a registry appointment and work with its team to build a checklist of products that fit their lifestyle—is only gaining more steam. Other perks include complimentary gift wrap and a registry completion discount for filling in gaps.

Additional avenues of growth include a more robust gifting category for parents (small pick-me-ups like candles and even fashion-forward maternity wear), as well as more products geared toward interactive play—a category Montbriand sees as an opportunity after the local loss of Creative Kidstuff. Expect to also see a Pacifier private label in the future.

“We know what the customers like; there’s no reason we shouldn’t have our own, Minnesota-made products and toys,” she says.