Good Stuff: Open-Air Affair

It’s time to add a little special spice to your next outdoor summer soirée.

Kiwi salad plate

photos by Caitlin Abrams

BEAR FRUITDelicious design is always a recipe for success. Kiwi salad plate ($7), from Bachman’s, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., 612-861-7600

purple wine glasses

PRECIOUS JEWELSFancify the occasion and fine dine alfresco. Wine stemware ($175 for set of 6), by Estelle Colored Glass, from MartinPatrick3, 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., 612-746-5329

box of dice

ANYONE’S GAMEWhat should we do? With these dice, that question is all fun and games. Do Something Dice ($12), also from MartinPatrick3

set of four cheese knifes

SAY CHEESE!Remember to savor the cheesier moments (and that charcuterie board).Farmhouse cheese knife set ($25), also from MartinPatrick3

Mint plant

MINT TO BEPair your table setting with aromatic herbs for a fragrant and functional dining experience. Kentucky Colonel mint ($6) potted in a Sandwich Ceramic planter ($65), from Tonkadale, 3739 Tonkawood Rd., Minnetonka, 952-938-6480

cold-pressed juice

KEEP IT FRESHDrink to your health while supporting Minnesota’s firstBlack-owned juice bar! Nipsey Drip ($10) and Citrus Immunity ($10) cold-pressed juice, from The Dripping Root, 4002 Minnehaha Ave., Mpls.,612-729-2527

Candle in a goblet

Cheers to that natural, eco-friendly glow. Hand-poured soy wax candle in vintage vessel ($15–$70), by Rachel’s Room, @RachelsRoomCandles

String lights

May your summer nights be colorful and bright. Outdoor string lights ($17), by Opalhouse, from Target

Table torch

Keep mosquitoes at bay so your guests can stay planted. Succulent table torch ($10), by Tiki, also from Target

long cutting board

Chic meets eccentric. Long board with neon metal handles ($110), by Cambria, from MartinPatrick3