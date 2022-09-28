Olio Vintage Collective to Open in Northeast

× Expand Photo courtesy of Olio Vintage Olio Vintage

Olio Vintage, a new vintage collective comprised of four local vintage vendors, opens its storefront on October 1 in Northeast Minneapolis.

Olio began when Carrie Martinson, founder of Olio Vintage and former owner of The Flea Sisters, met the owners of Rosella Vintage, Black Nvni, and Salty at local vintage pop-ups and markets.

The four brands, who are pop-up favorites but hadn’t had permanent storefronts before, all wanted to have a brick and mortar but knew it would be an expensive pursuit to open on their own. Instead, they joined forces to open a collective store where they could all have a place to sell their merchandise.

“It’s kind of always been a dream of mine to have my own store and I figured this would be a great way to do that,” Martinson says. “And also give some other local vendors their own place and make it a really fun, diverse collection of both vendors and merchandise."

Their dreams became reality in mid-July of this year when they signed the lease for the store at 21 Northeast 5th St.,Minneapolis (the same block as vintage faves The Golden Pearl Vintage, FindFurnish, and Twelve Vultures!), officially giving the four brands a home.

Olio aims to provide high quality, gender-inclusive, size-inclusive, vintage pieces that provide a sustainable alternative to the fast fashion movement.

Salty, founded by Ian Szymczak, provides a variety of size- and gender-inclusive clothing, but primarily focuses on “masculine-styled clothing…with a lot of punch and impact,” Syzmczak says.

Rosella Vintage, founded by Jahna Peloquin, features clothing from every era from the 1920s to the 2000s, offering a chance to mix and match pieces to create an authentic, personalized look. “It’s all about putting pieces from different decades together in a fresh, modern way,” Peloquin says.

The store is named after Peloquin’s grandma, Rosella, who never left the house without a red lip and painted nails. The shop was inspired by her commitment to fashion and making her pieces last, such as her beloved muskrat coat.

Kenosha “Kenny” Washington, founder of Black Nvni, was also inspired by her grandmother when naming her brand. Washington’s grandmother was Choctaw Native American and the two share their first name, Kenosha, which means “nvni” or “fish” in Choctaw Native American. Washington’s grandma used to lovingly refer to as “the chocolate one,” inspiring the name Black Nvni.

Washington describes Black Nvni’s pieces as one-of-a-kind “vintage couture” sourced sustainably from around the world.

“[We’re] really looking forward to getting everybody a spot to showcase their amazing stuff,” Martinson says.

Olio Vintage will be open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2 for an open house. There will be complimentary beverages, snacks, and the opportunity to meet the owners of the shop.

Olio Vintage, Thursday–Monday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m., 21 NE 5th St., @olio.mpls