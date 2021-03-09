Now Open: Walrus

× Expand photo courtesy of Walrus Walrus

Now open in North Minneapolis' Camden neighborhood is Walrus, a community-focused marketplace for showcasing framed works by local artists, and buying and selling vintage, consigned pieces.

Located in an industrial building built in the 1800s, the new-fashioned gallery concept is the brainchild of Michelle Courtright, who, after months mourning the loss of her plant-based Uptown restaurant Fig & Farro (which closed last May due to impacts of the pandemic), started unpacking the idea for her a venture: A place to buy affordable, framed art.

"I love galleries, but, to be honest, they can be intimidating at times," says Courtright, who sought out to create an approachable alternative that bridges the gap between visual artists and a market for their work. Additionally, Courtright wanted to create a haven for art-lovers looking to sell pieces no longer on display in their homes and frequently refresh their spaces.

"Like many people in the Twin Cities, I’m a supporter of local art events, but I’d also like an option for a storefront with new art that is ready to hang," says Courtright. Featured Walrus artists are encouraged to frame in affordable options (such as vintage or thrifted styles). The gallery will also work with anyone and help provide access to those with limited resources for getting works in hanging condition.

Walrus' walls boast a bit of everything—from $25 vintage posters to $2,500 original paintings by a rotating assortment of local talent curated by Courtright and Madison Rubenstein, an MCAD grad, local artist, and Walrus' gallery coordinator.

Fighting for social and economic justice is a key piece to Courtright's initiative—she and Rubenstein focus on spotlighting and providing visibility and opportunities for underrepresented artists of color in the community. "We want to ensure the shop portrays a healthy representation of art and artists of all kinds," she says. "We also want it to feel unlike any collection you’ve seen before locally." Courtright compares the vibe of the concept to that of an upscale flea market.

Ten percent of Walrus' net profits go to Juxtaposition Arts, a North Minneapolis nonprofit and creative development agency that offers art education and training by employing artistic youth. "What I love about this concept is the variety of art and the community it embraces," says Rubenstein. "This is a great opportunity for artists to get their work in front of a new audience and make a living."

Submit consigned and original pieces, or set up an appointment to show your collection online. Browse the gallery's inventory Thursday–Sunday 11 A.M.–5 P.M. 4400 Lyndale Ave. N., Mpls. walrus.style, @walrus.style