Sneak Peek: Vuori MOA

Tomorrow marks the grand opening of Encinitas-based Vuori at Mall of America. The cult-followed activewear-meets-lifestyle brand has set up shop in a 4,000 square-foot space, marking its first location in the state and 31st overall.

Founded in 2015 by an active yogi and surfer, Vuori started with a few core menswear pieces built to move in, but with the flexibility to be worn beyond the gym. Since, the retailer has grown from an internet startup into a fast-growing omnichannel powerhouse with stores in 30 cities across the globe.

Vuori's foray into the local market was through Michael Druskin, owner of men's retailer Jaxen Grey, who picked up the (then) up-and-coming brand when he opened the doors to his first store in North Loop in 2019. Nordstrom MOA is another wholesale partner, and reports Vuori's buttery-soft DreamKnit women's joggers to be one of its best sellers.

The Mall of America store, which is the brand's second largest to its east coast flagship in Soho, carries out its simple, clean, and modern aesthetic, with custom birch plywood displays for showcasing its full assortment of elevated, everyday "athleisure" essentials for men and women that blur the lines between fitness and life.

In addition, with community engagement at the core of Vuori's mission, the brand prides itself on locations that are more than just places to purchase apparel—the MOA store plans to collaborate with local fitness instructors, DJs, and other creatives—for special events and activations.

Find Vuori on the mall's first level outside of Macy's, near Hammer Made and Peloton. vuori.com, mallofamerica.com