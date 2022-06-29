Now Open: Sweet Ivy

Galleria keeps slinging new leases, but nothing beats the news of a new local.

Sweet Ivy, now open at the luxe Edina haunt, is the brainchild of Becky Leffer and sister store to Sweet Nautical in Excelsior. Leffer runs her shops with her social media-savvy daughter, Abby, and daughter-in-law (and store manager), Dana. "They balance my classic look with a bit of edge," says Leffer. "We really play off of each other."

The shop's sweet spot is casual women's clothing and accessories at a bridge price point and with a tailored, feminine vibe. Think: A touch of South in the North—rattan totes, preppy knits, floral dresses and blouses, colorful sandals, and cozy loungewear sets. Leffer stocks a similar assortment as Sweet Nautical, with some special pieces tailored towards a Galleria customer.

Featured brands include E Newton, Spartina 449, Leather and Linen Co., Pendleton, Southern Tide, and Barefoot Dreams. "I love introducing lines that aren't widely recognized in the North," says Leffer. She's also brought in a small, curated list of local designers including Winifred Design, statement jewelry pieces made from repurposed buttons and tags from authentic designers like Chanel, Dior, and Prada, and Gabriela Ephrem, a designer of small-batch, leather shoes with sculptural details.

Find Sweet Ivy next to Vineyard Vines. Galleria, 3510 W. 69th St., Edina, @shop.sweet.ivy