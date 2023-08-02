Sneak Peek: Simply Creative

A new local artisan and creative workshop retail concept, Simply Creative, will open its doors this weekend in Northeast.

Led by jewelry designer Hailey Smith of Wild Witchery Co., Simply Creative acts as a storefront showcasing works by over 50 artists Smith's met popping up at various local markets and art fairs.

“The community of artists in Minneapolis is so full and everyone is trying to help each other, there’s no gatekeeping or competition like in other places," says Smith, who wanted to reach out to artists she'd met to give them a shared space to connect and share their craft with the community.

Simply Creative stocks goods from candles and soaps to glassware and ceramics to fine art, and, of course Smith's own brand, which she launched after turning to jewelry making in the beginning of the pandemic. Since, she's ditched her corporate job to focus on Wild Witchery Co. full-time, specializing in pieces made from metal, stones, and crystals, as well as permanent, welded bracelets. Featured local artists include Roseline's Candles, Hindes, Jenn Justad, Creative Native Beading, Myra Lynn Art, and more.

In addition, the store houses a workshop space for people to take instructor-led workshops—guided, hands-on help for making an assortment of products. Workshops include metal smithing, cookie decorating, painting, lino-cut printmaking, candle making, crocheting, and more. The studio space is also available for private parties and groups.

The retailer's grand opening party is slated for Saturday, August 5 from 4-7 P.M. Swing by for pop-up shops, permanent jewelry, mini portraits sessions, tarot card readings, and sweets. 1631 Washington St. NE., Mpls., simplycreativemn.com