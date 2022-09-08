Now Open: PureomEO

A win for Uptown!

Owner of Jeremeo, a massage therapy wellness center and retail store in Nolo, has expanded its brand offerings and opened a second retail location for its sister company, PureomEO.

Located in the Lowry Hill neighborhood, the shop marks the PureomEO brand’s first standalone brick-and-mortar focused almost entirely on its namesake line of all natural, vegan and hand-blended essential oils, body products and eau de perfumes. Like Jeromeo, the new store also carries a variety of CBD products from local hemp company Carpe Diem CBD, a brand that operates under Saginaw, Minnesota-based Northstar Hemp.

While owner Scott Johnson's North Loop store carries a curated selection of home goods, pottery, jewelry, and furniture, the Uptown store is more focused in the wellness space. "The new storefront gives us a place to really focus on and expand upon the PureomEO brand," says Johnson. "I’ve been creating scents for more than 35 years and am thrilled to have a stand-alone shop in the beautiful Lowry Hill neighborhood to showcase our top-notch eco-friendly ingredients, thoughtful handmade processes, and small-batch craftsmanship."

Johnson is also one of the first local retailers to bring THC gummies to his shelves—both PureomEO and Jeromeo stock a selection from You Betcha Cannabis (another brand under the North Star Hemp umbrella). For Johnson, it was a natural next step to bring in THC edibles given his customers strong interest in hemp products. Just three months after legalization in Minnesota and Johnson's already sold out multiple times at Jeromeo. "I only see it gaining popularity and growing this side of the business," says Johnson.

Find PureomEO at the corner of Hennepin and Franklin Ave., next to Sebastian Joe's. 2000 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., pureomeo.com, @pureomeo