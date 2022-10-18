Now Open: Outdoor Voices in North Loop

× Expand Photo by Natalie Larsen Outdoor Voices North Loop The brand-spankin'-new Nolo storefront of Outdoor Voices.

Austin-based active apparel brand Outdoor Voices opened its doors for the first time in Minnesota last Friday, Oct. 14. And it feels only appropriate that the colder temps might drive huddled passersby inside, enticed by cozy sweat sets, fleeces, and sherpa sweatshirts, framed in warehouse windows.

Nestled in the former Grethen House space and sharing a notable North Loop corner with Lululemon, Madewell, and Allbirds, the 1,753-square-foot OV store is anything but big-box.

Each Outdoor Voices storefront is markedly distinct—and Minneapolis is among the smaller shops. Products and branding remain consistent across the country, but the store’s details and vibe are catered to the community and geography, says Kaci Blair, the brand’s vice president of retail.

The Nolo shop centers on Minny’s predominant outdoor elements: lakes and forests. Hockey net nesting tables and face-off circles painted on the existing wood floors nod to our eternal winters (how cool, right?!). Shingled structures anchor the dressing rooms and echo vintage lakeside changing cabins and ice-skating shelters. OV even noticed our Windy City aspirations, using thin white lights to mimic the wind map of Minneapolis across the store’s ceiling.

Though the brand hails from Texas, make no mistake it has you covered for whatever Mother Nature can conjure. Snow in October? OV answers with thick cotton sweat sets and fuzzy fleece snap-ups. Windbreakers for those gale-force days, and for our 95-degree and wading-pool humidity summers, the seamless workout sets the brand is known for.

Though the brand revolves around a clean, modern take on core workout gear—for all genders—the merchandising team captures its versatility as “Hike at 8; work at 9.” Call it chic-cersize.

Photo by Natalie Larsen Outdoor Voices Shingled Features North Loop The shingled structure is inspired by changing cabins and ice skating shelters. Photo by Natalie Larsen Inside the North Loop's new Outdoor Voices Inside the North Loop's new Outdoor Voices. Photo by Natalie Larsen Dressing room mirror at Outdoor Voices North Loop Round dressing rooms aren't the most practical we've ever seen, but gal darn if they aren't quaint.

Each OV store carries a location-exclusive hat and once they’re gone, they’re gone. Minneapolis’s is, of course, purple—what else?

Local brand fans are eager for a store within reach, Blair says, noting that several people have wandered in as they put the finishing touches on the storefront.

The brand’s signature slogan is #DoingThings, and they certainly are: Nolo is the 15th store in the Outdoor Voices wardrobe. A Philadelphia locale opens next month, and OV aims to install five new locations in the first four months of 2023, expanding in the southern and southwestern U.S.

Outdoor Voices routinely transforms into a workout studio for community events. Expect in-store pop-ups from neighboring studios like Alchemy 365, Barre3, and Rumble, complete with post-sweat Topo Chico.

Outdoor Voices, 212 3rd Ave. N., Ste. 109, Mpls., outdoorvoices.com